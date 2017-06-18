State trooper seriously hurt after head-on collision with deputy

First responders on scene of a wreck involving a state trooper and an Arapahoe County deputy. (Photo: Sky9)

A state trooper is in serious condition after a head-on collision with a an Arapahoe County deputy near Watkins Saturday afternoon.

Both officers in the wreck were rushed to area hospitals, police say. The trooper has serious injuries but is communicating with emergency responders. The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office says their deputy was released from the hospital on Saturday.

Despite serious inj, dep released from 🏥. We're thankful for exceptional care received, asst of many agencies & well wishes from community. — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 18, 2017

The Colorado State Patrol vehicle had its roof completely ripped off as first responders had to cut the trooper out of the vehicle. He was transported by AirLife Denver. The deputy was in an SUV that suffered significant damage and was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

Both officers were responding to reports of a road rage incident involving a handgun at 80th Avenue and Schumacher Road in Bennett when they hit each other head-on, Aurora Police say.

Police say they do not know why they were going in opposite directions.

The crash happened at the intersection of East 48th Avenue and Manilla Road in unincorporated Adams County near Watkins, police say.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates. An earlier version of this article misrepresented the medical company that picked up the injured trooper.

