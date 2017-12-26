CSP: 3 killed in ‘freak' head-on crash on I-70 identified

Katie Eastman/9NEWS

KUSA - An 86-year-old man who was driving the wrong way and crashed head-on into another vehicle on Interstate 70 east of Aurora Monday evening was one of the three people killed in what Colorado State Patrol called a “freak” accident.

The collision occurred at around 7:30 p.m. Christmas night on eastbound I-70 near Tower Road. The ensuing investigation closed the highway for hours.

Colorado State Patrol says a Dodge Caravan, driven by 86-year-old Gerald Arnett of Wheat Ridge, collided head-on with a Dodge pickup driven by 24-year-old Kyle Parker of Strasburg.

PREVIOUS: 3 killed in head-on crash on I-70 east of Aurora

Gerald Arnett and his passenger, 96-year-old Betty Arnett, died.

Katie Paul, a passenger in the pickup, was also killed in the crash, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Parker was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The Arnetts were from Wheat Ridge and Parker and Paul were from Strasburg, according to Colorado State Patrol.



© 2017 KUSA-TV