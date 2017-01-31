CSP: Driver killed after sedan hits pole in Adams County

Washington Street is closed after a driver struck a pole near 64th Avenue. (Photo: Sky9)

ADAMS COUNTY - A driver is dead after their sedan slammed into a pole early Tuesday morning off Washington Street.

Colorado State Patrol says the fatal crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near East 64th Avenue and Washington Street. Investigators are trying to determine how the driver and sole occupant of the car lost control and hit the pole.

Washington is closed between 64th and 66th Avenues for the investigation. There’s no estimated time for reopening.

No additional information was immediately available.



