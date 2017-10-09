Downed power lines close stretch of University

(Photo: Courtesy Google Maps)

KUSA - A downed power line closed a stretch of South University Boulevard near the Denver Country Club during rush hour Monday morning.

Denver Police tweeted that the power line is down at East Dakota Avenue – prompting officers to close all lanes of University in the area.

Alternate routes are advised.

An early October snowstorm caused traffic delays in Denver and put some serious pressure on tree limbs.

The National Weather Service tweeted that trees are starting to bend under the weight of heavy snow in Boulder and the rest of the Front Range.

Trees are starting to bend under the weight of heavy wet snow in Boulder & surrounding areas. #COwx pic.twitter.com/LjbFi3GNa1 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) October 9, 2017

© 2017 KUSA-TV