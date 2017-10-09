KUSA
Close
Breaking News Watch snow fall in downtown Denver
Closings Alert 2 closing alerts
Close

Downed power lines close stretch of University

Allison Sylte, KUSA 8:06 AM. MDT October 09, 2017

KUSA - A downed power line closed a stretch of South University Boulevard near the Denver Country Club during rush hour Monday morning.

Denver Police tweeted that the power line is down at East Dakota Avenue – prompting officers to close all lanes of University in the area. 

Alternate routes are advised.

An early October snowstorm caused traffic delays in Denver and put some serious pressure on tree limbs.

The National Weather Service tweeted that trees are starting to bend under the weight of heavy snow in Boulder and the rest of the Front Range.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories