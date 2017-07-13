Driver dies after dump truck leaves Highway 36, goes down 150-foot embankment

A man is dead after he was ejected from his dump truck after it left Highway 36 and went down a 150-foot embankment a few miles west of Lyons Thursday morning, authorities say.
Colorado State Patrol says the 2001 International dump truck went off the road for reasons not yet clear around 8:38 a.m. close to mile marker 15.
The 69-year-old driver was ejected and then flown to Denver Health where he died a short time later; his identity has not been released.
No word on if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
