Driver dies in wreck on Lookout Mountain Road

One man was killed when his truck rolled off Lookout Mountain Road.

August 07, 2017

GOLDEN - A driver is dead after the car he was driving rolled down the embankment on Lookout Mountain Road on Monday.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck hit a guardrail as the road curved to the left and his car rolled down the embankment. 

The male driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The wreck has the road closed near Windy Saddle Park.

