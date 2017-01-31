Driver killed in US 85 crash identified

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BRIGHTON - Police have identified the man who was killed when he lost control of his vehicle and rolled over several times on US 85 Sunday night.

The victim, 26-year-old Caleb Jones of Henderson, was ejected from his blue Jeep Cherokee and pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say Jones was driving in the northbound lane of Highway 85 just north of Bromley Lane when his vehicle began to drift to the left. Jones appeared to have over-corrected, which caused his vehicle to roll over, according to Brighton Police.

Northbound US 85 was closed for four hours Sunday night in wake of the crash.

(© 2017 KUSA)