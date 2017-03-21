Drugs, alcohol not suspected in Monday's 'major' I-70 wreck

(Photo: Jeffco Sheriff)

KUSA - All the victims in Monday's wreck on I-70 near Genesee are still alive, according to Colorado State Patrol..

The crash, reported just west of the Genesee Interchange, stopped traffic in both directions and sent five people to the hospital with serious injures.

It happened around 2:45 p.m. at mile marker 253. Colorado State Patrol says a Ford F-250 traveling eastbound lost control when its front tire blew. That's when it rolled over the grass median and into a minivan.

Trooper Nate Reid with CSP told 9NEWS the van, which was from Leawood, KS, was carrying two children and the driver.

All three suffered serious injuries. The driver of the van was only identified as a 53-year-old man.

The truck driver and his passenger also suffered serious injuries.

CSP says drugs and alcohol are not suspected.

An investigation is underway, so there’s no information yet if charges will be filed.

