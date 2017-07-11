Dump truck driver in fatal, fiery wreck facing several charges

Northbound Interstate 25 closed north of I-70 after a fatal crash and fire. Two people were seriously hurt. (Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - The driver of a dump truck involved in a fiery crash on I-25 in May faces several charges when he's arraigned next month.

Denver's district attorney says Juan Herrera-Morales is charged with one count of careless driving causing death and two counts of careless driving causing injury.

On May 25, Denver Police say a dump truck and an SUV were driving side by side on I-25 north at 58th Avenue.

At the time of the crash, Denver Police said the SUV went over the barrier and caught fire, which spread to the dump truck.

The driver of that SUV, 65-year-old James Schuppe, died.

Three other people were with him; one suffered severe burns.

Herrera-Morales' arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 1 at 8 a.m.

