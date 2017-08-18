E470 won't charge CDOT for tolls during fire

This fiery tanker crash in May closed I-25 through the tech center for 16 hours. 52,000 drivers took the E-470 toll road instead and now E-470 agreed not to charge C-DOT for tolls during the closure.

KUSA 8:16 AM. MDT August 18, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories