Elderly couple among 3 dead in suspected DUI crash in Arvada

KUSA - The Jefferson County coroner has identified the three people who were killed in what an Arvada Police spokesperson says is believed to be a seven-car crash caused by someone driving under the influence.

The crash happened at West 61st Avenue and Ward Road just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The driver suspected of causing the deadly wreck was taken to the hospital, according to Arvada Police Spokesperson Jill McGranahan.

She says the wreck remains under investigation and no arrest has been made and no charges have been filed as of Monday morning.

The Jefferson County Coroner identified two of the victims of the crash as 73-year-old Judith Peterson and her husband, 79-year-old Alan Peterson.

Lorie Hicks, a 59-year-old woman from Arvada, also died. The coroner says she was the passenger of a three-wheel motorcycle and was ejected during the crash.

The wreck and ensuing investigation prompted an hours-long closure of Ward Road from 58th to 64th Avenue.

