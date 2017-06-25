Long delays for commuters Sunday on I-70 at the Johnson Tunnel after accident

At look at the wreck in the eastbound lanes via 9NEWS viewer. (Photo: Viewer Nicole Riehl)

Travel times were seriously lengthened after an accident in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 involving a motorcycle that shut down all lanes at the east end of the Johnson Tunnel Sunday afternoon for about two hours, traffic authorities say.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the road had reopened around 3:10 p.m., but traffic was already stopped down from the tunnel all the way to Silverthorne and delays continued. The accident was reported at 1:30 p.m.

It is not clear at this time the extent of the injuries to anyone involved, but an image a 9NEWS viewer appears to show a small SUV involved in the wreck. EMTs and firefighters are on the scene.

