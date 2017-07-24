KUSA
Fatal crash closes Highway 14 east of Fort Collins

Fort Collins Coloradoan , KUSA 12:56 PM. MDT July 24, 2017

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A fatal car crash has closed Colorado Highway 14 in both directions east of Fort Collins.

The road is closed between Weld County roads 25 and 29 — west of Ault — but traffic is backed up in both directions before the closure.

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

The call for the crash came in about 11:15 a.m. A driver in a Honda Civic was headed west toward Fort Collins when, for unknown reasons, he drifted into the opposing lane and hit a guardrail. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol. 

