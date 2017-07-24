Fatal crash closes Highway 14 east of Fort Collins

A serious car crash has closed Colorado Highway 14 in both directions east of Fort Collins (Photo: Alicia Stice/The Coloradoan)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - A fatal car crash has closed Colorado Highway 14 in both directions east of Fort Collins.

The road is closed between Weld County roads 25 and 29 — west of Ault — but traffic is backed up in both directions before the closure.

Colorado Highway 14 closed both directions @ Weld County Rd 25 W of Ault b/c crash;Use alt rte;No est time to clear — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 24, 2017

There is no estimate as to when the road will reopen.

The call for the crash came in about 11:15 a.m. A driver in a Honda Civic was headed west toward Fort Collins when, for unknown reasons, he drifted into the opposing lane and hit a guardrail. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to Colorado State Patrol.

