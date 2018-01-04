Fatal crash at NB I-25 at 20th. Interstate closed at Speer Blvd. (Photo: SKY9)

A fatal crash has closed down northbound Interstate 25 at Speer Boulevard on Thursday morning.

Denver Police tweeted about the crash just after 5 a.m., saying that it happened along northbound Interstate 25 and 20th Street near downtown Denver.

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the wreck.

CDOT says to expect delays in the area.

(Photo: Byron Reed)

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

#ALERT DPD officers on scene of fatal traffic accident NB I25 and 20th St. NB I25 shut down at Speer pic.twitter.com/NW0ePVS4aj — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

#BREAKINGNEWS #Denver drivers... please share this with your friends and family who use NB I-25 through downtown Denver. I-25 is CLOSED at 20th Ave. after a fatal crash. The highway could be closed for an extended period of time. #9news — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) January 4, 2018

© 2018 KUSA-TV