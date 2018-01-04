KUSA
Fatal crash closes NB I-25 at Speer Blvd

Emergency crews at the scene of a fatal crash on NB I-25 at 20th. The interstate is closed at Speer Blvd.

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA 5:40 AM. MST January 04, 2018

A fatal crash has closed down northbound Interstate 25 at Speer Boulevard on Thursday morning. 

Denver Police tweeted about the crash just after 5 a.m., saying that it happened along northbound Interstate 25 and 20th Street near downtown Denver. 

It’s unclear how many people were involved in the wreck. 

CDOT says to expect delays in the area. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

