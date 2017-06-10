KUSA - A fatal crash has closed a part of Colorado State Highway 470, Colorado Department of Transportation and Colorado State Patrol of Jefferson and Clear Creek Counties tweeted.

C-470 is closed in the left lane westbound/eastbound at Hampden Avenue because of the crash. Delays are to be expected, CDOT said.

Colorado State Patrol tweeted that the crash was fatal, that Quincy Avenue was closed westbound and northbound.

CSP also tweeted to use Ken Caryl or Bowles east to Kipling or Wadsworth as alternate routes, heading north from there to Morrison Road or Alameda.

CDOT tweeted that there is no estimated time of reopening at Quincy Avenue.

