Fatal crash closes stretch of US 287

KUSA - A fatal crash closed a busy intersection in Boulder County for hours during Wednesday morning’s commute.

The Colorado Department of Transportation first tweeted about the wreck at US 287 and CO Highway 7 at 5:20 a.m. US 287 reopened just before 9 a.m., and as of this writing, Hwy 7 reopened closed due to cleanup.

Drivers were told to avoid the area at rush hour.

It’s unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash or if anyone else was injured.

CDOT did not provide an estimated time for CO Highway 7 to reopen.

