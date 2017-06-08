KUSA
Fatal crash in Denver Thursday night

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 10:25 PM. MDT June 08, 2017

DENVER - Denver Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at S Federal Blvd and W Florida Ave Thursday night.

Police have several streets in the area shut down while they investigate the crash. They are asking those who can to avoid the area.

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did remain on scene.

There is no other information on the cause of the crash at this time.

