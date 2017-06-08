Fatal crash in Denver Thursday night

DENVER - Denver Police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash at S Federal Blvd and W Florida Ave Thursday night.

Police have several streets in the area shut down while they investigate the crash. They are asking those who can to avoid the area.

HEADSUP:#DPD officers investigating an auto-ped crash with SBI at Federal & Florida. Vehicle on scene. Numerous closures in area. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) June 9, 2017

The vehicle that hit the pedestrian did remain on scene.

There is no other information on the cause of the crash at this time.

