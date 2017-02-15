Fatal wreck closes Fort Collins road for hours

(Photo: SKY9)

KUSA - A fatal wreck closed a portion of a busy Fort Collins road for 4 hours on Wednesday.

Around 3:30 p.m., police say a GMC Sierra pickup truck and Honda Accord collided while turning onto South East Frontage Road from East Mulberry Street.

The Accord was headed west on Mulberry and attempting to make a left turn onto Frontage Road as the light changed, according to police. As the GMC made a right onto Frontage Road, it hit the side of the Accord.

The driver of the GMC, a 32-year-old man, was treated for minor injuries at the scene. The driver of the Accord died at an area hospital. Their identity has not been released.

(Photo: SKY9)

Mulberry Street headed east was closed at I-25 for 4 hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police don't believe drugs or alcohol were involved, but an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Drew Jurkofsky at the Fort Collins Police Department at 970-416-2224.

(© 2017 KUSA)