KUSA
Close

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Federal

Allison Sylte, KUSA 7:08 AM. MST January 26, 2017

DENVER - Federal Boulevard closed in both directions Thursday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed near West 14th Avenue. 

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m., according to Denver Police.

Details about the circumstances of what led up to the crash were sparse. Denver Police have not identified the victim.

There’s no word yet on when Federal is expected to reopen.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories