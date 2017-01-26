police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

DENVER - Federal Boulevard closed in both directions Thursday morning after a pedestrian was hit and killed near West 14th Avenue.

The crash was reported just before 7 a.m., according to Denver Police.

Details about the circumstances of what led up to the crash were sparse. Denver Police have not identified the victim.

There’s no word yet on when Federal is expected to reopen.

