Feds sign off on $1.2B overhaul of I-70 across north Denver

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - The controversial $1.2 billion controversial plan to expand Interstate 70 through north Denver was approved Wednesday by the Federal Highway Administration.

The plan includes sinking a portion of I-70 near Interstate 25 and putting a lid on it.

The federal approval follows a 14-year effort to figure out how to unclog the major corridor for the city, state and nation.

“Improving I-70 will improve the quality of life for thousands in the Denver area, and improve public safety for hundreds of thousands each day,” said Federal Highway Administrator Gregory Nadeau.

