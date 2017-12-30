Fire engine involved in crash in Centennial

(Photo: South Metro Fire)

CENTENNIAL - A firetruck was involved in a serious accident with a pickup truck in Centennial on Saturday.

According to South Metro Fire, the collision happened at Piccadilly St. and Berry Ave at 3:40 p.m.

There were three people in the pickup truck, two adults and one child, and they were all injured in the crash. They all went to the hospital, but only one of the adult's injuries were considered serious. The other adult and the child both had minor injuries.

One firefighter also had serious injures from the crash and was brought to the hospital to be treated. Two other firefighters were also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office, the fire truck was on its way back to the station and was trying to make a left turn when the pickup truck ran a stop sign.

Both northbound Picadilly St. and Berry Ave are closed in the area as officers investigate.

