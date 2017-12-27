Fire truck with lights and sirens blaring collides with semi on I-76

KUSA - A fire truck that was on its way to call early Wednesday morning collided with a semi-truck on eastbound Interstate 76 instead, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened at around 4 a.m. at mile marker 54 – just west of Wiggins.

The fire truck had its lights and sirens on at the time, CSP says.

It’s unclear how many passengers were aboard each vehicle, but CSP said no one had life-threatening injuries.

The investigation closed eastbound I-76 in the area, but the highway has since reopened.

Police are working to piece together exactly what led up to the apparent accident.



