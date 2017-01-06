KUSA
Fog blankets stretch of I-70

Allison Sylte, KUSA 9:05 AM. MST January 06, 2017

KUSA - A “freaky fog bank” made cars seemingly disappear on westbound Interstate 70 Friday morning west of Denver.

A 9NEWS photographer captured a photo of the fog near the Highway 58 exit.

He said the fog was slowing down traffic.

The fog came as the city worked to recover from a snowstorm that dumped multiple inches of snow in spots, and brought sub-zero temperatures.

Roads were icy Friday morning – and the fog added just another challenge to an already arduous commute.

