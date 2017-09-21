This shows how much progress they're making on the Glenwood Springs bridge

Courtesy Colorado Mountain College.

Construction on the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs is still underway. A time lapse video posted by Colorado Mountain College shows the crews working day and night.

Organizers say the project is on schedule, and construction crews have been working 24/7 to keep it that way.

They expect construction to end by mid-November.

In the meantime, watch the video above to see the progress!

