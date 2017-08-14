Glenwood Springs bridge detour begins Tuesday, will last through Thanksgiving

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLO. - Glenwood Springs and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced the closure of the Grand Avenue bridge for 95 days beginning Monday.

For the planned detours to be effective, the city will have to reduce traffic by 35 percent, according to Glenwood Springs City Manager, Debora Figueroa.

City of Glenwood Springs and CDOT officials say best case scenario will be a 15-minute delay through the detour, and worst case scenario will be up to an hour delay during the closure.

Residents of Glenwood Springs are encouraged to bike and car share during the construction.

The City of Glenwood Springs has rented 438 parking spaces in the West Glenwood Mall for the public to park during the detour.

By Thanksgiving, crews plan to open one lane each way of the new Grand Avenue bridge. The detour is expected to last through December of 2017.

“During the GAB closure and detour, the contractor will deconstruct the current Grand Avenue Bridge, build the new traffic bridge connection over the Colorado River and Union Pacific Railroad, complete the south abutment, build a new roundabout at the intersection of Sixth and Laurel streets, construct the wing walls on the south side of the river and complete the connection to Grand Avenue,” said Tracy Trulove, CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager.

All northbound traffic along CO 82 will reduce to one lane near 27th Street. Traffic will be directed to turn left on Eighth Street, right onto Midland Avenue and continue to the I-70 Exit 114 interchange.

Southbound traffic will be detoured through the I-70 Exit 114 interchange to Midland Ave, left onto Eighth Street, right onto Colorado Avenue, left onto Ninth Street and right onto Grand Avenue.

