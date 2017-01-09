(Photo: CSP_Colorado Springs)

DENVER (AP) - High winds have overturned some large vehicles in the Colorado Springs area, and led to the evacuation of the El Paso County courthouse.



The National Weather Service says a wind gust of 101 mph was reported at the Cheyenne Mountain Air Force Station in Colorado Springs on Monday morning. Gusty winds are forecast all along the Front Range through the rest of the day, which is expected to delay flights at Denver International Airport.

Fort Carson has issued a "shelter in place" order due to the high winds. They are asking people not to go outside unless it's an emergency.

"Avoid areas with numerous windows. Stay away from power lines, trees and signage as well as high profile areas. Do not drive if you have a high profile vehicle. If you or someone near you is injured immediately call 911," the order read.

The roof at the El Paso County Courthouse, meanwhile, was so damaged that authorities had to evacuate the building.

In western Colorado, freezing rain hit the Grand Junction area while an overturned, leaking tanker truck has closed Interstate 70 in both directions near Dotsero and Gypsum. It's not expected to re-open until possibly mid-afternoon.



More heavy snow is forecast in the mountains but it's not clear what the conditions were at the time of the crash.



All the new snow combined with the winds has raised the avalanche danger.

