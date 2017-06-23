KUSA
Highway 6 shut down for hours as crews investigate car in water

Jacob Rodriguez, KUSA 10:56 PM. MDT June 23, 2017

Highway 6 in Jefferson County was shut down at mile post 267 near Golden for several hours Friday evening because of an investigation into a car in the creek there, highway officials say.

Colorado State Patrol and Jefferson County deputies shut down the roadway a little after 7:20 p.m. Friday after they received a call about the car in the water; at the time it was unknown if anyone was inside.

Eventually, the investigation turned up the fact that no one was inside the car. Because of the rushing water, recovery won't be until later. 

Heads up though, Highway 6 will again be shut down for recovery of the vehicle. We'll update this post when we know the roadway will be shutdown.

