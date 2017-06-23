Highway 6 shut down for hours as crews investigate car in water

Crews responded to a car in the creek off Highway 6. (Photo: Golden Fire Rescue)

Highway 6 in Jefferson County was shut down at mile post 267 near Golden for several hours Friday evening because of an investigation into a car in the creek there, highway officials say.

Colorado State Patrol and Jefferson County deputies shut down the roadway a little after 7:20 p.m. Friday after they received a call about the car in the water; at the time it was unknown if anyone was inside.

Eventually, the investigation turned up the fact that no one was inside the car. Because of the rushing water, recovery won't be until later.

Responded to a car in the creek. Checked for occupants with negative results. pic.twitter.com/s9SwVsKuis — Golden Fire (@GoldenCOFire) June 24, 2017

Heads up though, Highway 6 will again be shut down for recovery of the vehicle. We'll update this post when we know the roadway will be shutdown.

© 2017 KUSA-TV