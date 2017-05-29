KUSA
Hit-and-run on I-70 near Havana

Allison Sylte, KUSA 5:27 AM. MDT May 29, 2017

DENVER - One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning on westbound Interstate 70 near Havana Street.

Denver Police first tweeted about the wreck at around 5:20 a.m.

They did not release a description of the vehicle that drove away.

Westbound I-70 was closed in the area for a short time due to the crash, but has since reopened.

