Hole in I-70 bridge delaying traffic 2+ hours near Floyd Hill

A hole in the bridge deck at westnound I-70 and Floyd Hill is causing major delays. (Photo: CDOT)

FLOYD HILL - For the thousands of travelers heading up to Colorado's mountains today: you may want to hold off on leaving the office early to 'beat the traffic.'

There's a traffic back up already due to a hole in the road.

A hole in the bridge deck of westbound Interstate 70 near Floyd Hill is already delaying traffic up to two hours, according to CDOT.

The single lane closure is on westbound I-70 at the bottom of Floyd Hill (just past US 6 on the mountain corridor near Evergreen).

The Colorado Department of Transportation posted photos of the hole, which appears to be a few feet in diameter. You can see all the way through the pavement to the roadway below.

A hole in the bridge deck at westnound I-70 and Floyd Hill is causing major delays. (Photo: CDOT)

As of 11:30 a.m., CDOT reported traffic was backed up four miles, with no estimate on how long emergency repairs would take.

"We will keep you updated once we determine what repairs will need to be done that way we can give an estimate," CDOT posted on Facebook.

A hole in the bridge deck at westnound I-70 and Floyd Hill is causing major delays. (Photo: CDOT)

Alternate routes include US 40 (Colfax Avenue) and US 6.

Because of high winds, US 285 may not be a viable alternate route due to safety concerns.

"We're looking into 285 as being a possible alternate, but due to wind concerns in some areas, we want to make sure the Fairplay area is safe for motorists to travel through. We know that this is inconvenient, but safety is our #1 priority," CDOT said online.

© 2017 KUSA-TV