How CDOT is getting rid of a notorious bottleneck for $100,000

KUSA - You don’t need us to tell you that US 36 can be a mess at rush hour.

But, if you’re taking the journey from Denver to Boulder Tuesday morning, you might notice a little bit of relief.

An extended lane is opening that will end a bottleneck in an area just west of Foothills Parkway.

This is an area where three lanes of traffic merge into two – causing some traffic troubles.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says it re-striped the current on-ramp acceleration two more miles, and modified the striping on the existing two lanes – hopefully getting rid of the bottleneck.

CDOT says this project – which cost $100,000 – will save 200 to 700 vehicle hours per day.

“This shows how, by thinking a little differently, we can improve operations despite constrained resources and constrained funding,” said Shailen Bhatt, executive director for CDOT, in a news release.

