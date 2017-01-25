I-25 and Arapahoe Road construction ahead of schedule

KUSA - Unofficially, CDOT construction at I-25 and Arapahoe Road is six months ahead of schedule, much to the pleasure of drivers.

But you won't hear CDOT make any official announcements at this point. They say anything could change the pace of the completion.

The entire I-25 bridge over Arapahoe Road is being replaced without shutting down the interstate.

(Photo: KUSA)

The $112 million project started in May 2016 and was originally scheduled for to be done in summer 2018.

Once construction is complete, getting on and off of ramps will be easier, and Arapahoe Road in Greenwood Village will have more lanes on each side.

In the meantime, expect lane closures and headaches for businesses nearby.

Mike McKibbin, manager at Brothers BBQ, says on a normal day they'd see a few hundred people for lunch. Since the project began, that number has been cut in half.

“Traffic has always been an issue in this area, but especially now with all the different constructions zones," McKibbin said. "They change traffic patterns on a daily basis almost. I think some people just don't want to deal with the headache of this area."

Last week, CDOT closed ramps and lanes overnight.

CDOT says a number of things could happen in between now and then that could change dates. They say they'll announce later on in the year if changes will be made.

