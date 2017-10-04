Driving on I-25 tonight? About that …

(Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - Have you ever been stuck in a frustrating traffic jam that feels like rush hour … EVEN THOUGH IT’S THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT?! Doesn’t that sound entirely unappealing?

If your answer to the second question is “yes,” and you have to drive on southbound Interstate 25 north of Denver late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, then pay attention.

Southbound I-25 will be fully closed between 10 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. from 136th to 120th Avenues. It’s for work on new express lanes on the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has the following detour routes in place, but be warned: they have estimated delays of 25 minutes. That’s a long time to be stuck in traffic during a time of day where, well, you shouldn’t be stuck in traffic.

DETOUR

-Exit on 136th Avenue to southbound Huron Street, then turn left onto eastbound 120th Avenue to hit I-25 again

