All lanes of I-25 open after tanker fire

KUSA - All lanes of north and southbound Interstate 25 are open near the Denver Tech Center after a tanker fire closed the road Wednesday afternoon.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted just after 4 a.m. Thursday that all lanes on northbound I-25 from Dry Creek to Interstate 225 are clear and open.

All southbound lanes reopened around midnight.

🎉After working all night, CDOT has finished repairs and ALL LANES NB & SB I-25 from Dry Creek to Belleview are now OPEN! 🎉 — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) June 1, 2017

Crews worked overnight to pave and stripe portions of damaged road.

On Wednesday afternoon a tanker truck carrying fuel in the northbound lanes of I-25 crashed into a median, spilling the fuel and causing a fiery crash.

The wreck shut down all of I-25 near Orchard Road, in the Greenwood Village area for hours. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 200,000 to 250,000 people travel in this stretch daily.

The driver of the tanker was injured and taken to the hospital. That person is expected to recover.

