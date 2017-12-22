I-70 backed up near Golden due to emergency bridge repair work

(Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - If you need to take Interstate 70 from the western suburbs to downtown Denver Friday, pay attention.

Emergency work on the bridge at Denver West Boulevard has prompted the Colorado Department of Transportation to close the left two lanes of eastbound I-70 in the area. This is causing some big backups, according to the 9NEWS traffic map.

The repairs come after the bridge was hit the night of Dec. 20, forcing crews to make concrete structural repairs and to prevent corrosion that could occur due to cold weather.

CDOT hopes to finish the repairs by rush hour on Friday night.

© 2017 KUSA-TV