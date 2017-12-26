EB I-70 reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel hours after crash

KUSA - A crashed closed eastbound Interstate 70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday morning – leaving many drivers at a standstill for up to 3.5 hours.
The Colorado Department of Transportation first tweeted about the closure at 4:40 a.m.
They called it a “multiple vehicle crash” and said to expect delays.
Been sitting still for an hour and a half just west of the tunnel.— Grace Anne (@ricochetviz) December 26, 2017
Twis the morning after Christmas and stuck in a jam, are hundreds of motorists - including this one named Sam. @9NEWS @ColoradoDOT #eisenhowertunnelcrash #cdot pic.twitter.com/eMBt6ppJf3— Sam Adams (@SamAdamsComedy) December 26, 2017
