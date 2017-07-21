(Photo: Courtesy Arvada PD/CDOT)

KUSA - Police shut down westbound Interstate 70 near Arvada for 30 minutes Friday morning while they looked for a bank robber who they say escaped on a white scooter.

The suspect robbed the TCF Bank at 7203 W. 55th Avenue at around 10:45 a.m. In surveillance photos, the man was seen wearing a bandana over his face and a grey hood. Police say he had a handgun.

After he took off on the white scooter with a red seat, police say they received a tip he was near I-70 and Kipling Street.

The suspect ultimately wasn’t found, and traffic was once again allowed to move. For a while, there were huge backups on this busy stretch of interstate.

The suspect is described as a white man who is between 20 to 40 years old, with brown hair and a medium build. He is around 5’9” and 5’10” and between 160 and 180 pounds.

He was wearing a dark jacket and a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Arvada Police at 720-898-6774 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

