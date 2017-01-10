I-70 reopens after avalanche near Silverthorne

I-70 is closed due to ten feet of snow on the interstate near Silverthorne after an avalanche. 1/10/17. (Photo: CDOT)

KUSA - The Colorado Department of Transportation says Interstate 70 has reopened in both directions after an avalanche prompted closures Tuesday morning near Silverthorne.

CDOT posted to their Facebook page that the mission performed west of the Eisenhower/Johnson Memorial Tunnel brought down a massive slide about 150 yards wide and 10 feet deep.

upd,Open I-70 both directions b/t Vail & ID Spgs after avalanche work;Berthoud & Loveland Passes remain closed;Expect delays;Slower spds — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 10, 2017

Then, between 11:30 and noon, a slide released on its own on the east side of the tunnel, extending the closure.

As a result of this slide, CDOT pushed back the closure to Beaver Brook/Floyd Hill. The interstate reopened around 3:00 p.m.

Vail Pass had a natural slide occur earlier in the day Tuesday and is slated to reopen westbound later in the afternoon.

I-70 is closed due to ten feet of snow on the interstate near Silverthorne after an avalanche. 1/10/17. (Photo: CDOT)

Here are the latest closures along I-70 and various mountain passes:

US 40 over Berthoud Pass is also closed for Avalanche Control work between MM 249.3-234.5, Henderson Mine to Mary Jane. No estimated time of reopening.

US 6 Loveland Pass Closed due to Avalanche Potential.

US 50 Monarch Pass is also closed for avalanche reduction.

CO 14 is closed US 40 to Walden due to adverse conditions.

CDOT warns avalanche potential is extreme over many mountain passes, and drivers should expect delay for control work over any mountain roads.

Several ski resorts, including Arapahoe Basin, Monarch Mountain, and Crested Butte have closed due to too much snow and high avalanche danger.

