I-70 summer solutions meeting Wednesday afternoon

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY - From high above I-70 on a typical weekday Margate Bowes, with the I-70 Coalition, will tell you traffic normally flows fast and free.

"I-70 has plenty of capacity most days of the year," said Bowes.

That's true of weekdays but not on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays or holidays when traffic usually comes to a stop.

"Everyone wants to travel at the same times," said Bowes.

Summit County Commissioner Dan Gibbs, who's been with the I-70 Coalition since 2003, says while drivers see more crashes and closures in the winter, the worst traffic congestion is typically worse in the summertime.

"Summertime July and August are the two busiest months, we see regularly about 42,000 people a day will head through the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnels on a busy day, in the wintertime it’s about 25,000 to 30,000 people," said Gibbs.

C-DOT has worked to help with some of those delays adding the Mountain Express Lane to east bound I-70 and they want to do the same thing for I-70 west bound in Clear Creek County.

On July 26 they're hosting a public meeting at the United Center in Idaho Springs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. to talk about I-70 solutions and want people to join in.

That fix is still years down the road but there are things drivers can do to speed up their own travel times.

"We’re trying to provide as much information to the traveler on the front end so they can make the best plan for their trip," said Gibbs.

The first step is to go to www.GOI70.com where you can find when traffic is expected to be the worst and mountain business’s offering deals to entice people to stay later and avoid the busy traffic.

"You do a little research and you can plan your trip and don’t have to be stuck in traffic," said Gibbs.

Good short term fixes but with more people rolling into Colorado each year, more long term solutions will be needed to keep I-70 from getting worse.

"Adding auxiliary lanes so slow moving traffic and trucks have a way to get out of the flow of traffic," said Bowes.

© 2017 KUSA-TV