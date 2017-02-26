KUSA
I-70 west closed at Copper Mountain

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 11:15 AM. MST February 26, 2017

DENVER - Interstate 70 west is closed Sunday at Copper Mountain due to multiple crashes.

Extended delays are expected. 

