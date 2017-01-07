KUSA
Close
Closings Alert 5 closing alerts
Close

WB I-70 closed at York

Raquel Villanueva, KUSA 9:40 AM. MST January 07, 2017

Interstate 70 west is closed at York Street because of a jackknifed semi truck.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

(© 2017 KUSA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories