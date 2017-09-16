Icy conditions, snow close portion of Trail Ridge Road

Alpine Visitor Center (Photo: Rocky Mountain National Park)

KUSA - September snow and ice have closed a portion of Trail Ridge Road this Saturday morning.

According to the Rocky Mountain National Park Twitter account, the iconic road is closed at Rainbow Curve on the east and at the Alpine Visitor Center on the west.

The temperature at the 12,000-plus peak was below freezing on Saturday morning -- 28 degrees RMNP said.

Due to snow & icy conditions Trail Ridge Road is closed at Rainbow Curve on the east and at the Alpine Visitor Center on the west. dh — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 16, 2017

Before closing a portion of the heavily traveled highway, the park reported light snow, but icy roads and fog -- not great driving conditions.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO: Check the status of Trail Ridge Road by calling 970 586-1222.

Trail Ridge Road/Alpine Visitor Center: Temp. 28 with light snow. Icy roads with fog east of Alpine Visitor Center. Drive carefully. dh — RockyNPS (@RockyNPS) September 16, 2017

About 100 miles south in Dillon, snow was seen coming down at the Eisenhower Tunnel. Traffic cameras showed no backups or closures there.

