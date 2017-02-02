Ice on the roads.

The roads may look only wet, but don't be deceived - they're covered in ice. Freezing drizzle, icy roads and fog are creating hazardous driving conditions.

By 3:30 a.m. Thursday major highways through Denver metro area were closed due to multiple crashes, including rollovers, and icy roads.

Northbound I-25 was closed at Hampden Avenue for an hour due to an accident involving a fire truck.

Westbound I-70 was also closed in the Stapleton area for about an hour due to at least three different accidents between Quebec Street and Monaco Street.

The extent of injuries in these accidents is unknown.

Commuters who use an RTD's bus service to get to work can expect some minor delays due to icy road conditions.

Due to icy road conditions some buses are experiencing delays, check your bus locations here: https://t.co/ekS3TGIGox — RTD (@RideRTD) February 2, 2017

Colorado Department of Transportation has crews out working the roads putting down salt brine and sand due to the freezing rain that started Wednesday night.

"We're doing everything we can, but we're asking drivers to do what they can, slow down," Bob Wilson, CDOT, said.

Those headed to Denver International Airport are urged to drive slow and allow for extra travel time. So far, no cancelations or major delays have been reported.

No cancellations or major delays this morning but roads may be slick in places. Allow extra drive time and use slower speeds — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 2, 2017

9NEWS Meteorologist Marty Coniglio advises the icy conditions will exist through 9 a.m.

The sun and temperatures through the day should make an easier afternoon commute.

