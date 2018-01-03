I-70 reopens at Eisenhower Tunnel after vehicle fire

(Photo: Courtesy CDOT)

KUSA - The Colorado Department of Transportation said a vehicle fire inside of the Eisenhower Tunnel prompted them to close Interstate 70 there for a time Wednesday afternoon, but the highway has since reopened.

According to Stacia Sellers, a spokesperson with CDOT, a small fire in an SUV was reported around 1:30 p.m.

CLOSED I-70 both directions @ MM 213-215 Eisenhower Tunnel b/c incident inside tunnel;No est time to open,expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 3, 2018

The fire wasn't big enough to activate the tunnel’s automatic suppression system, and it was extinguished by the Clear Creek Fire Department.

The closure lasted about an hour, and both tunnels were shut down because of ventilation concerns.

Sellers could not say if anyone was injured. The interstate reopened around 2:30 p.m.

9NEWS traffic cameras showed big backups in the area.

