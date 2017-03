The crash that closed Interstate 70. (Photo: Jamie Warford)

KUSA - Eastbound Interstate 70 near Vail is closed after a crash, the Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted Saturday morning.

The crash was a rollover involving a large truck. CDOT did not give an estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story, stay with the networks of 9NEWS for more information.

