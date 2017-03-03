Photo of the RTD A-line (Photo: KUSA)

KUSA - The RTD A Line between Denver International Airport and Union Station was delayed Friday morning because of a vehicle hitting the crossing gates.

At around 6:30 a.m., RTD tweeted that repairs were underway. There’s no word yet when those repairs would be done.

Delays were only around 10 to 15 minutes, RTD said.

This was one of three delays reported on RTD train lines Friday morning.

The first delay started just after 5 a.m. RTD says “due to operational difficulties,” the 5:13 a.m. train from Westminster to Union Station was running behind schedule.

Finally, the R Line was delayed 15 minutes from Lincoln to Dayton due to mechanical issues with the train.



