It's happening: CDOT signs $248M contract to widen Interstate 25 in Northern Colorado

A look at the Loveland/I-25 interchange. (Photo: Richard Haro/The Coloradoan)

THE COLORADOAN - North Interstate 25 is about to change.

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced on Thursday it signed a $248 million contract to widen I-25. The multiyear project will add paid express lanes in both directions between Fort Collins and Johnstown, as well as other infrastructure improvements in the area.

CDOT officials said they finalized the contract with Kraemer/IHC in December, and work will begin in 2018 with the goal of completing the project by late 2021.

Congestion on I-25 in Northern Colorado has increased dramatically in recent years. The number of cars driving on the interstate at U.S. Highway 34 in Loveland has jumped nearly 21 percent, from an average of 66,325 per day in 2006 to 80,077 in 2016.

Read more about the project and its details at the Coloradoan.

Copyright 2017 THE COLORADOAN