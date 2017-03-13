Jack-knifed pickup prompts I-70 delays near Kipling

(Photo: Sky9)

KUSA - A pickup truck pulling a trailer that jack-knifed on Interstate 70 at Kipling Street Monday morning is causing delays in the area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the crash has closed the right lane of westbound I-70 at Kipling.

The delays started just after 7:10 a.m. There’s no word yet on when the highway will be clear.

The 9NEWS Traffic Map delays of at least 15 minutes in the area, and an average speed of five miles per hour.

You can see the latest road conditions here:

The delays continue to grow after the jack-knifed truck crash. Use 38th/44th #9news #9newsmornings pic.twitter.com/pOueq7cX8K — Amelia Rose Earhart (@Amelia__Earhart) March 13, 2017

