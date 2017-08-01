Jackknifed semi blocks I-25 in Colorado Springs

(Photo: Courtesy El Paso County PIO)

COLORADO SPRINGS - A crash involving a car and a jackknifed semi-truck blocked multiple lanes of Interstate 25 Tuesday afternoon north of the Garden of the Gods exit.

Colorado Springs Police say the wreck blocked all of the northbound lanes of the highway and the left lanes in the southbound direction.

The crash was reported just before 3 p.m., according to KOAA-TV.

Three people were injured -- one critically, according to Colorado Springs Police.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says to expect "major delays" in the area. The 9NEWS traffic map shows increasing delays of up to 40 minutes.

You can see the latest traffic information here: http://on9news.tv/2fiV0GS



© 2017 KUSA-TV