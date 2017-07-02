Know before you go: Several roads closed for Independence Eve celebration

(Photo: SKY9)

DENVER - Several roads will be closed near Civic Center Park in preparation for and during the 8th annual Independence Eve Celebration in downtown Denver.

Denver Public Works announced the street closures beginning Sunday that will last until early morning Tuesday.

The following streets will be impacted downtown:

Sunday, July 2

Beginning at 6 a.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, Bannock Street will be closed between Colfax and 13th avenues. This also includes the Bannock Street bike lane.

Monday, July 3

Beginning at 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., Cherokee Street will be closed between Colfax and 13th avenues.

Beginning at 8 a.m. until 3 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4, 14th Avenue will be closed between Delaware and Broadway. This also includes the 14th Avenue bike lane.

Beginning at 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Broadway will be closed between Colfax and 14th Avenues.

There may be a temporary full closure during the event for fireworks safety from 9:15 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. along Colfax Avenue between Cherokee and Bannock Streets.

