Lanes of I-25 closed for truck crash in Greenwood Village

Erin Powell, KUSA 7:30 PM. MDT November 01, 2017

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. - At least three people were three people were hurt in a crash on I-25 near Orchard Road on Wednesday.

South Metro Fire and Rescue reported the crash just before 7 p.m.

According to SMFR, a box truck hit a median and began leaking fuel. The inner lanes were closed in both directions.

SMFR did not give the condition of the people transported.

A Haz-Mat team was on scene to clean up fuel. 

