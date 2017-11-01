Lanes of I-25 closed for truck crash in Greenwood Village

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, COLO. - At least three people were three people were hurt in a crash on I-25 near Orchard Road on Wednesday.
South Metro Fire and Rescue reported the crash just before 7 p.m.
According to SMFR, a box truck hit a median and began leaking fuel. The inner lanes were closed in both directions.
SMFR did not give the condition of the people transported.
A Haz-Mat team was on scene to clean up fuel.
SMFR working a collision involving a box truck on the median leaking fuel. Inside lane closures northbound & southbound south of Orchard Rd pic.twitter.com/CZQpCsgLtK— SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) November 2, 2017
© 2017 KUSA-TV
